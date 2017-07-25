King’s Lynn triathlete Gavin sets new PB in latest challenge

King’s Lynn Triathlon Club’s Gavin Barron joined more than 3,000 other competitors in Germany for the Challenge Roth.

The race took place across 140.6 miles of rolling Bavarian countryside, including the epic “Solar Hill” which saw riders carve their way through a cheering, inflatable baton wielding mob.

Barron said it felt like a pro tour stage and the event was worth doing just for that, and the atmosphere of the whole race was the best he had ever experienced.

Despite some stomach issues, which are common at that distance, all three disciplines were within a few minutes of his target times and he was pleased to complete the iconic race in 11 hours 42 minutes (1hr 11min/5hr 12min/4hr 07min), a huge 1hr 20min personal best at that distance for the TriHarder and KLTC triathlete.

Closer to home, Emma and Phil Thompson took part in the inaugural SwimRun event at Fritton Lake, which is a format that is gaining popularity across the country.

It requires competitors to complete a series to swims and runs back to back, carrying all their equipment and normally swimming in trainers.

They completed 10km of six runs and five swims in 1hr 38mins.