King’s Lynn triathlete Warwicker beats Sparrow in North Norfolk duel at Wells

Wells was awash with Lycra on Sunday as around 300 triathletes racked their bikes on the quay for the annual North Norfolk Triathlon.

King’s Lynn Triathlon Club, and other local clubs made up for 20 of them in blustery, but otherwise ideal conditions.

Starting with a tidal 1.5km swim from the harbour office, Mark Gaskins and Simon Smith recorded some of the fastest times of the day, with 21min56 and 22min14 respectively, but once out on road Jamie Sparrow and Tri-anglia’s Rob Warwicker set the pace on the 40km bike in their usual head-to-head battle, which Warwicker won this time.

However, Charles Napolitano wasn’t far behind thanks to his lead on the swim and strong bike. Warwicker was only 17 seconds ahead of Sparrow out of T2 but doubled that by the end of the 10km run out to Holkham, along the beach then back to the quay.

Warwicker and Sparrow finished 6th and 7th overall (2nd and 3rd age group) and Napolitano finished 17th.

For the Women, Lesley Robins finished first for the club and with an AG 6th thanks to a typically strong race in all the disciplines, followed Jani Campbell who also earned herself a top10 AG finish. For many, this was their first attempt at an Olympic distance race, while for others it has become their race to round off the season. Paul Terreros generously gave the entire field a 10-minute head start, before starting his swim.

Finish times: Warwicker 2hrs12:13, Sparrow 2hrs12:56, Napolitano 2hrs17, Daniel Guppy 2hrs18, Alistair Doig 2hrs23, Simon Able 2hrs25, Andy Smith 2hrs26, Steven Bowdery 2hrs31, Ian Kidman 2hrs36, Neil Gayton 2hrs38, Robins 2hrs38, Mark Doughty 2hrs40, Campbell 2hrs44, Terreros 2hrs46, Ian Todd 2hrs49, Mark Gaskins 2hrs52, Karen Wood 2hrs55, Maureen Wolfe 3hrs07, Marie Doughty 3hrs21, Julia Pepperall 3hrs32. Adrian Ebbs was the run leg of the Snettisham Divots relay team, which finished in 2hrs31.

Full results and splits are available on the KLTC Facebook page.