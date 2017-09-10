King’s Lynn triathletes get back to business across the UK

It was back to business for Lynn Triathlon Club after a few weeks of rest, with members competing in events across the country.

Among their latest exploits was a trip to the Lake District where members tackled one of the most gruelling races on the calendar.

Geraldine Jordan and her brother Paul raced in the Lake District with Alistair Doig.

The hilly triathlon is regarded as one of the most demanding in the country thanks to its dramatic Lakeland course.

But it was made even more challenging thanks to strong headwinds on the bike and crosswinds on the run.

Geraldine was the first of the three in T1 after completing the 1600m choppy Ullswater swim in 33 minutes.

She was overtaken in transition by Doig who was first to set off on the hilly 60km bike ride that included “The Struggle” and its 20 per cent gradient, completing the distance in 2hrs 28min.

With legs already drained from the bike, they were facing a 10-mile run over England’s third highest peak, Helvellyn via Swirral Edge, which was an additional challenge for Geraldine because of her fear of heights.

However, race organisers informed the competitors that they were diverting runners to avoid the summit because of the adverse weather conditions, but not before completing the majority of the ascent.

Paul and Geraldine, supporting each other on the run, were rewarded with stunning Lakeland views during the fast descent back to Glenridding, to finish in a total time of 5hrs 52min.

Alistair completed the race for the third time by recording 4hrs 55min.

Closer to home, Jani Campbell, Alex Gaunt, Steven Bowdery, Julia Peperell and Jess Cunningham returned for the third in a series of races at St Neots, opting for either the Olympic (1500m river swim/45km bike/10km run) or sprint distance race (750m/24km/5km).

Campbell was third in her age category in 3hrs (31min55/1hr34/51min) while Bowdery achieved a new personal best of 2hrs44 (32min16/1hr22/46min) thanks to a great bike split.

Conversely, Gaunt finished with a personal worst in 3hrs 1min (29min/1hr37/53min) because of injury.

Cunningham used the sprint race for her return to racing and completed and finished in 2hrs 05 (18min/1hr03/38min) and Pepperell posted a strong 1hr 46 finish (17min/57min/27min).

Cunningham had a great race overall and is really looking forward to a full race season next year.