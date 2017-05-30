King’s Lynn triathletes manage top ten Bedford spot

Triathletes from across the Eastern region descended upon Box End park in Bedford for the annual club sprint relays.

King’s Lynn Tri Club fielded four of the 66 teams in both male and mixed categories but in a change to the normal race format, the teams of three had to all swim 750m, before all biking 20km before finishing with a sweltering 5km run each.

First home for the club were Alistair Doig, Simon Hardy and Ian Kidman in 3hrs35min, giving them 9th Male team and 12th overall (14min29,16min35,15min18/ 35min10,34min41:35min25/ 20min02, 20min58, 20min40).

Second home for the club, and 12th Mixed team, were Kirsty Bunting, Adrian Ebbs and Neil Gayton in 4hs04min (13min51,17min01, 15min55/ 46min39, 38min50, 39min39/ 28min13, 21min15, 20min18).

Steven Bowdery, Jani Campbell and Debbie Wood were the next to finish in 4hrs09 (14min14, 15min22, 15min30/ 39min48, 41min09, 46min22/ 21min56, 22min40, 29min31), narrowly beating Miles Thomas, Tamlin Hegarty and Geraldine Jordan’s team by 20seconds overall (11min19, 15min18, 15min05/ 38min19, 54min05, 38min55/ 23min21, 27min00, 23min26).

Ian Todd stepped in to compete for a club that was short of a competitor, helping them to a 6th mixed team position (15min42/ 40min21/ 23min37). Most times include some form of handover transition run.

Crucial to the success of the club was Dave Neale who put the teams together, but missed out on a chance to race thanks to injury.

The previous weekend, Bowdery completed his first middle distance race in 5hrs34min, although the swim had to be cut short due to the cold water, and Thomas kick-started his own tri season at the Eton Sprint tri in a time of 1hr 19min.