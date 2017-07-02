King’s Lynn Triathlon Club member Jani earns age group win

King’s Lynn Triathlon Club member Jani Campbell earned herself another age group win at the sprint distance in an event at St Neots.

Campbell finished the 750 metre swim, 24km bike and 5km run in a time of 1 hour 27 minutes.

Others opted for the Olympic 1500m/45km/10km distance and Steven Bowdery improved in nearly every discipline (including transitions) to finished in 2 hrs 45 mins

This gave him a new personal best time by almost ten minutes.

Alex Gaunt put his recent injury behind him to finish in 2 hrs 54 mins – a five-minute improvement on his last outing.

Tamlin Hegarty also managed to improve her run by nearly 10 minutes at the same race, chatting her way round her 19th race at this distance in a time of 3 hrs 34 mins.

Karen Wood and Maureen Wolfe tackled the Monster Sprint at Feltwell and its 450m/21km/4km spectacular.

Wolfe was the first of the pair home in 1hr 23 (12 mins 22/43 mins 55/24 mins 53), second overall in her age group, while Wood finished seconds later, third in her age group, (11min55 / 44min40 / 25min20).

Both athletes improved on last year’s times.

King’s Lynn Triathlon Club would like to wish everyone taking part in this weekend’s Holkham Outlaw Half.

They will again be fuelling and cheering competitors on as they run through their aid station.

King’s Lynn Triathlon Club, which was formed back in 2012, offers a platform for Triathletes of all ability, with different levels of experience to train and compete together.

For more information on how to join, visit the website at: http://www.kingslynntriathlonclub.co.uk/

