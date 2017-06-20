King’s Lynn Triathlon Club pair take trophy

King’s Lynn Triathlon Club were out in force at the weekend, racing a variety of distances and events in the scorching heat.

Dan Guppy and Simon Riches took on the Norfolk Superhero charity quadrathlon.

It consisted of a one-mile swim from Gun Hill to Overy Staithe, a four-mile kayak through the creeks before heading out on a 45-mile bike, rounded off with an eight-mile run over the marshes.

The pair came third overall and won the local hero trophy.

Over at Fritton Lake Tri Festival, triathletes had Super-sprint, Sprint and Olympic distances to choose from.

Jani Campbell chose to race all three.

On Saturday, she completed the 400m/14km/2.5km Super-sprint in 51min28, then went on to complete the 750m/20km/5km Sprint in 1hr24, earning herself an age group win.

Sunday was Olympic distance day, with other club members also racing.

Jamie Sparrow put in a typically solid performance and finished the 1500m/39km/10km 10th overall in 2hrs15min.

Arron Green completed his first Olympic in 2hrs34min followed by Jani in 2hrs55min, thanks to the encouragement of team cheerleader Nicky Wnek.

Jani finished the triple challenge 7th overall, having swum 2.65km, biked 73km and run 17.5km in a total of 5hrs11min over the weekend.