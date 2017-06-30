King’s Lynn twins prove double trouble at masters

Twins Katrina Wasteney and Nicky Neill proved double trouble for their opposition in the British Masters Athletics Championships.

Held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the sisters were representing West Norfolk Athletics Club.

Katrina won the F45 2000m steeplechase in a controlled race despite carrying a long-term injury.

She also won a silver medal in the 400m hurdles where she finished behind the British record holder.

Not to be outdone by her sister, Nicky ran a sound tactical race in the F45 800m.

She made a decisive sprint for home from 100m and was rewarding by securing the gold medal.

Masters athletics covers all athletics disciplines, including sprints, middle/long distance, throwing, jumping and walking for people over the age of 35.

If anyone would like to try this friendly sport please come along to the West Norfolk AC club nights on Tuesday and Thursday’s at Lynnsport from 7pm.

The club’s master’s team will be pleased to see you and all abilities are very welcome to attend.

Turn to page 85 for more athletics.