King’s Lynn U16 basketball side beats Leopards to go third

Equally impressive as therir senior team was the Lynn Fury under 16 side who grabbed an 85-67 road win in the National League East Division against Brentwood White Leopards.

Fury edged a tight first quarter 14-13 before establishing a 39-33 lead at the half.

They pulled further away after the break, outscoring the Leopards 28-21 in the third to lead 67-54.

The fourth quarter saw Fury extend their advantage as they closed out the win to give themselves a 5 and 3 record in their first season playing at this level and to move into third place.

Head coach Steve Ely said: “We took the lead from the beginning despite a sluggish first half performance.

“We had a greater intensity on defence in the second half which led to a much better all round second half display.

“With eight players on the score sheet (four in double figures) this group of boys continue to develop.

“Well done to Kasparas who, after a nervous start to life in NBL, started to believe in his own ability and was rewarded with points on the board for his aggressive defence and driving to the basket.”

The U18’s completed the perfect weekend with a victory over Cambridge Cats.

Lynn Fury used a 23-7 second period to take control as they ran out winners 80-74, behind 16 from Zakaras, 14 from Simaitis and 20 from Holland.

New head coach Vytau Girdzius said: “We decided to be aggressive with our defensive efforts from the start and that allowed us to build a cushion but did mean foul trouble was an issue later in the game.

“I’m really pleased for the boys as it’s been a tough start for them but hopefully we can push on from here.”