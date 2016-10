Norfolk Superleague Darts

King’s Lynn United were hosts to Walcott on Sunday.

United Men won 5-2. Joint honours for Anton Liscsey and Glenn West, both MoM with 26.37av; other winners were Pat Dix, Ian King and Roger Berney.

180s: Berney and Craig Venman.

United Ladies were unfortunate losing 0-4 but the result doesn’t reflect the closeness of some of the games. Sandra Knevett’s game went all the way and United missed Shirley Carrett.