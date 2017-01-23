King’s Lynn United edge tight darts game with Rocklands

King’s Lynn United welcomed Rocklands in the Norfolk Superleague darts and edged a tight encounter winning 4-3.

The match went down to the last game with a MoM display from Craig Venman with an average of 28.75.

Other winners were Pat Dix, Ian King and Roger Berney.

The ladies won 4-0 with Shirley Carrett LoM with an average of 14.88.

Next is away to Dereham on January 29.

l The King’s Lynn Norfolk Superleague darts teams entertained Dereham on Sunday at the RBL club.

The men were beaten 2-5 with wins from MoM Shaun Futter (24.36) and Mark Easter (23.48). Meanwhile, the ladies were beaten 1-3 with LoM June Townsend (12.87) the only winner. There was also a youth game with Brandon Futter losing 1-3.

Next game is on Sunday, January 29, away at Thorpe.