Norfolk Superleague Darts side King’s Lynn United were at the Workers Club again on Sunday, playing host to Hemsby.

United Men won 6-1 and the ladies claimed a 3-1 win. Glenn “Westy” West was man of the match with 27.33 av; other winners were Pat Dix with 2 x 180 and Ian Withers, Ian King, Dave Wallace and Anton Liscsey. United are at Norwich this Sunday.

This match will be for the outright lead.