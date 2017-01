King’s Lynn United travelled to Hemsby to play Seadell in the Norfolk Superleague darts and came away with the men winning 5-2 MoM Glenn West winning with a 27.83 average.

Other winners for United were Steve Carrett 25.46, captain Shaun Bitson 24.24, Pat Dix 23.07 and Roger Berney 23.02.

The ladies, however, were unlucky and fell to a 3-1 defeat with Sandra Knevett claiming United’s only win and United’s LoM.