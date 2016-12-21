King’s Lynn United win darts derby

Norfolk Superleague Darts

On Sunday the King’s Lynn RBL teams entertained King’s Lynn United, with the visitors winning 6-1.

Steve Carrett was MoM with a 31.00 average (12 x 100-plus), winning 3-1 from promising young Andrew Alexander who managed to sneak a leg with 81 out on a bull finish; other winners Craig Venman (180), Anton Liscsey, Ian King, Brian Goffart (171), Glenn West 27.33av (117 finish).

United men hit 60 100-plusses and RBL men hit 24. Ladies drew 2-2.

United winners: Sandra Knevett and LoM Shirley Carrett. United Youth player Rian Woodlow won 3-2 hitting 6 x 100+. Total tons including Men, Ladies and Youth: Lynn United 71 and Lynn RBL 35.

The men’s team captain Mark Easter (24.97) averted a whitewash, being the only winner for the hosts. The ladies drew after being 0-2 down. Winners were captain Michelle Belton (10.58) and LoM June Townsend (14.45).