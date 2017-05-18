King’s Lynn West Norfolk AC ace Lily’s shot is current UK 2017 best throw

Cameron Ross (21), Senior Men, and Lily Edwards (14), Under-16 Girls, travelled to the University of East Anglia on Sunday to participate in the first Special Olympics Norfolk athletics event which was held in conjunction with the Norfolk County Finals.

Lily, still riding on a high from winning three gold medals at the County Championships the day before, in the 100m sprint came home in a new PB of 20.3s and a gold medal.

Lily’s finest moment came when she threw an amazing 4.02m in the shot gaining first place and gold, reaffirming her position as the current UK best throw of 2017 in the U17 T20 category.

Lily produced a below par long jump of 1.90cm that was enough to secure her third gold of the competition.

Ross, with much to prove having been selected to represent Norfolk at the National Special Olympic Finals at Sheffield in August, did not disappoint.

Against his strongest competitors to date, he managed to secure some great results: second place and silver in the 100m, 13.9 secs; second in the 200m with a fine time of 29.6s; and lastly a huge long jump of 4.35m, again second for silver.