King’s Lynn West Norfolk AC athlete James signs off in style with win double

Six West Norfolk AC Under-17 and U20 athletes were selected to represent Team Norfolk in the final round of the Youth Development League Premier Division in Hendon.

James Greenhalgh signed off at this age group in style, winning both the A string 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles.

This was a fitting send off for Greenhalgh who had competed in every season of the league since its commencement five years ago and he also improved his own club record over 400m hurdles to 57.21.

Rahim Benson won the B string 400m hurdles (62.29) and placed third in the triple jump, jumping 12.10m. Both Benson and Greenhalgh ran fast legs in the 400m relay.

Lucy Edwards, also in her last outing in this league, jumped 5.12m for third in the A string long jump and 10.06 in the triple jump.

Unfortunately Edwards could only take two triple jumps as she was drafted in as a last minute replacement in the 100m relay, and ran a very fast final leg and demonstrated true team spirit.

In the relay Edwards was joined by Hannah Greenhalgh who scored well in 100m and 200m, with 4th in the A string 100m (13.95). Nathan Protheroe won the 110m hurdles B string with a time fractionally outside his personal best (16.33).

Charlie Williams ran a great 400m A string in the U17 event, placing third with a new PB time of 53.96.

Williams was second in the Shot A string (11.54m) and took his place in a fast 400m relay for U17s.

Norfolk placed fifth overall in the six-team competition against the very best in the UK, including Windsor Slough and Eton and also Blackheath and Bromley AC.