King’s Lynn West Norfolk AC athlete Lucy jumps to English Schools standard

A number of West Norfolk AC athletes were selected to represent Norfolk in the Youth Development League Premier Division.

Athletes compete at the highest level against the best teams in the UK such as Blackheath and Bromley AC and Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers.

Norfolk fought hard for fifth place on the day out of the six teams.

Lucy Edwards had a fantastic day’s competition for the Under-20 women. In somewhat blustery conditions she jumped six consecutive personal best (PB) distances in long jump, culminating in a huge 5.40m which is the qualifying standard for the prestigious English Schools competition in the summer. In the triple jump later in the day she jumped a respectable 10.05m for second place in b string.

Rahim Benson achieved a PB in the triple jump of 12.49m for second place. He is new to this event and is likely to produce more this season. He was placed third in the 400m hurdles with a fine time of 62.83secs, a new PB.

Emma Dewdney had a very busy day competing over 100m hurdles, both relays and a fine 400m hurdles which was the first time she has competed over this distance

Lucy Koenigsberger had a good day coming close to the 50m mark in her main event, the 3kg hammer throwing event, with which she comfortably won the competition. She also threw a respectable 10.23m in the shot put and improved her PB in the discus throw to 24.06m.

Mason Higby excelled in the shot put, improving his PB to 10.62m. His discus travelled a respectable 27.84m.

Charlie Williams pulled out another fantastic performance in the shot when he powered the 5kg heavy shot to a new PB of 11.78m.Williams also ran well in the 400m (56.86 ).

Hannah Greenhalgh competed well over 800m (2nd B string) and ran well in the final leg of the 400m relay. New to this level was Haydn Buffham who performed excellently over the 100m hurdles in difficult conditions placing third overall in 17.89.

Elsewhere James Greenhalgh as a first year student was selected for the British University Championships in both 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles. In the 400 hurdles Greenhalgh broke his own Under 20 club record (61.79) and in the sprint hurdles over the senior men’s height he placed 5th in his heat, a fine effort.