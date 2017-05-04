King’s Lynn West Norfolk AC athlete Williams ends Sportshall career as UK runner-up

Four West Norfolk AC athletes represented the county at The National Sportshall Athletics finals in Manchester.

The U15’s competition sees the top 10 regional teams from across the UK compete in a team event while all 160 boys and girls also battle it out to be crowned the best all-rounder in the country.

On day one the Under-15’s boys and girls were in action. Charlie Williams, in his final year as a Sportshall athlete, bowed out in style finishing as UK runner-up in the U15s boys individual All-Rounder. There was some tough competition and he just missed top spot by two points.

He began a touch unlucky winning his time trial with a really strong run but finished just outside the medals in 4th by 1/10th of a second after all heats were completed.

Next came the Standing Long Jump. Williams was crowned National Champion with a massive 2m.88 and a personal best jump, adding a superb PB throw in the Shot Put with a massive 13.45m, for gold.

Williams also teamed up with his brother Alfie in the 8 Lap Paarluff Relay time trial coming in fifth again by a fraction of a second.

Alfie Williams, in his first year as an U15 in Sportshall Athletics, fought hard for 26th place in 4 lap time trial; plus 17th in the Triple Jump with 7.53m (PB), and threw 11.70m (PB) in the Shot coming in 10th.

In the All-rounder he was third best Norfolk athlete, finishing 36th. Alfie has another year and intends to push on to get up in the medals inspired by his brother’s result.

The U15’s Boys finished the team event in seventh place.

On day 2 came the U13’s boys and girls team event. Medals are given for winning individual events but there is no All-Rounder competition.

Amber Scott was part of the team that finished as fantastic UK runners-up. Amber in Standing Triple jump achieved a PB with 6.52m placing 12th. She was also one of the Norfolk quartet to finish second in the 4x1 Lap Relay and the Obstacle Relay.

Joe Williams was part of the U13’s boys team that finished overall fifth.

At the final, Joe finished fourth in the Standing Long Jump with a PB of 2.45m just missing out on a medal. He also finished fifth in a closely contested 2 Lap race.