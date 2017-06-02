King’s Lynn West Norfolk ace Lingham wins Eastern rugby award

West Norfolk’s Georgie Lingham, who had been an essential part of the team, was voted the Eastern Counties’ woman’s players’ player of the year on Sunday.

Lingham said: “I feel so proud to be awarded players’ player, especially as the other girls voted for me. They have been an amazing support and we have been able to show and compete with a high standard of rugby this year.”

The Eastern Counties team is made up of players from Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Lingham was selected to represent the team after attending three sets of trials early in the rugby season.

She has played in every game against sides from Leicestershire, Cheshire, Warwickshire and Oxfordshire, and has been a pivotal player in allowing the team to finish the year in second place in Division 2 of the Gill Burns League.

Prior to the presentation, Lingham joined the Harwich and Dovercourt Owls team for the second year at the North Walsham rugby 7s tournament.

For the third year the Owls won the George Campbell Shield and did not concede any tries.

West vice captain Lingham only started to play 18 months ago, after playing football for 10 years.

West are always looking for more people to join them at training on Wednesdays from 7pm at Gatehouse Lane, North Wootton for girls aged from 12 and ladies from 18.

One member of the squad commented: “Although it feels intimidating to turn up unannounced and unknown to a training session, emphasis is put on making you feel comfortable and learning the basics of the game so that within a few sessions you feel confident, and equipped to take to the field.

“It is a credit to the coaches and club that such an inclusive and supportive environment quickly allows you to be able to welcome others.”