King’s Lynn West Norfolk club veteran athletes enjoy home success

By Neil Watson

West Norfolk AC veteran athletes had a successful home meeting in the second league match of the EMAC series at Lynnsport last Wednesday evening.

The Men’s team were unlucky to finish only third with 114 points; missing out on top spot by only six points.

The Women’s team battled hard with only three competitors to finish equal fifth.

Ian Reeve in the M60 category hopped his way due to a calf injury to wins in the Javelin (27.76m) and Discus (28.79m) and even cleared 1.2m in the high jump to come third.

John Greenhalgh was busy again in the M50 competing in some events at the same time. Greenhalgh was 5th in Discus(14.38m), 4th in the high jump (1.1m), 3rd in the 1500m (6:07) and had his best result of second in the 100m hurdles (26.4).

Robert Vincent was equally active in the M50 age group with 5th in the 200m (31.5), 4th in the walk, 3rd in the Javelin (19.73m) and 4th in the triple jump (6.65m).

In the M35 ‘superman’ Lee Tunmore won the 110m hurdles (26.9), was 4th in the javelin (21.03m) and 5th in the walk.

Neil Watson high jumped to first with a jump of 1.35m and was 4th in the 1500m (5:26).

Rick Bailey on debut came 4th in the discus with 15.59m,

Adam Dewdney came 4th in the triple jump (7.83m) and Jim Collings came 5th in a highly competitive 200m (28.7)

The Mens 4x200m relay team of Collins, Vincent, Dewdney and Tunmore completed the evening finishing third.

In the women, there were highly impressive wins for sisters Katrina Wasteney in the 1500m walk and Nicola Neill in the 1500m (5:38).

Neill was also second in the javelin (20.58m) and the discus with a throw of 15.35m.

Wasteney also competed in the 1500m as a non-scorer and finished with a time of 5:59 (finishing third in the race).

Louise Rice completed the team score with third in the 200m in 36.3 seconds.

Thanks to all officials and volunteers for making this home meeting such a success.