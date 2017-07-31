King’s Lynn West Norfolk Rugby Club challenge any team at their own sport

To raise awareness and support for West Norfolk Rugby Club, the club has invented the hashtag called #ChallengeWest.

WNRUFC propose to play any local sports team at their own sport, no matter what it is, to increase their presence within the community.

As part of this, WNRUFC played Castle Rising CC (CRCC) in a 20/20 style cricket match. Rising decided to bat first. After CRCC posted some early fours it took four overs before WNRUFC’s Ash Colvin took their first wicket. Two more fell with some superb bowling from Henry Rust and Andy Barrett. Sannakki and Olley posted good scores. Wickets came from cricket debutant Jake Richardson and Olly Denton who bowled his fellow CRCC team mate Darren Clarke out for a duck, CRCC finally posting 137-9.

WNRUFC started slowly through Bridges and Peak, however a quick wicket from McIlveen allowed Singleton to score a quick 25 runs and then retired. Wickets fell quickly until Rust and Butt began to steady the innings. Houston (actually a WNRUFC player) took two good wickets on his cricketing debut to dismiss Butt and Rust. A solid partnership between Dom Spurrier and Colvin developed before Spurrier retired to allow Denton to bat. Colvin was bowled allowing Singleton to return before finishing the innings on 104-8.

A huge thank you must be given to Olly Denton for arranging it all.

WNRUFC said: “Overall both teams thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon and WNRUFC hope that more local teams will #ChallengeWest and we can increase our presence within the King’s Lynn and West Norfolk community.”