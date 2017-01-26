King’s Lynn West Norfolk swimmer Ellie-Mei wins Top Girl gala award

West Norfolk SC’s Mini Meet Licensed Gala proved a popular event at St James Pool, held over three evenings and encompassing a full range of events. The club welcomed swimmers from Hunstanton, Norwich Swan and St Felix School in Southwold.

From the first evening’s racing held back in October, it was clear that the competition would be hard fought with Top Boy and Top Girl awards up for grabs. West Norfolk’s swimmers were in fine form with many wins and personal bests being recorded, providing excellent preparation for County Championships in January. Great swims came from Abigail Nicholson, Rhys Burrell, Tobias Oglesby, Leah Wightman, Abigail Richings, Jack Sharpe, Kiera Clarke and Isabel Jeffery, amongst many others.

By the final gala held in early January, West Norfolk’s rapidly rising star, Ellie-Mei Shepperson, had taken a firm hold on the girls’ title with some characteristically determined swims, especially in her favourite breaststroke.

Congratulations to Isaac Boyce from Norwich Swan who won the Top Boy Trophy, along with Ellie-Mei for her Top Girl award.

West Norfolk Swimming Club would like to thank all the other competing clubs, officials, coaches, pool staff and family support for making this event such a success. WNSC look forward to the next series later this year.

Full results can be found on the West Norfolk website.