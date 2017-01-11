King’s Lynn West Norfolk swimmers’ fast times at Nationals in Sheffield

West Norfolk swimmers Molly Lee and Keira Frosdick ensured that they finished off 2016 in the way they started it.

Both girls produced some fast swimming in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events at the ASA Winter National Championships in Sheffield.

Competing in the Junior Age Group both girls swam personal best times in the 50m breaststroke. Keira took the bronze medal in a new junior and senior county record, whilst Molly finished 5th in her event. Both girls swam superbly and were a credit to their Club. They now keenly anticipate taking on the rest of Norfolk’s swimmers with their other West Norfolk team mates at the upcoming County Championships.