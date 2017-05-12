King’s Lynn West Norfolk swimmers punch above their weight in east region

A squad of 21 swimmers from West Norfolk Swimming Club aged 14 and over raced at the East Region 2017 Long Course Championships held at Inspire Sports Village in Luton.

The East Region includes clubs from across Bedfordshire, Cambs, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

This year over 500 swimmers who had achieved the testing qualification times, represented a total of 64 clubs taking part across the 16 events in each age group.

Despite its comparatively small membership size of 145, West Norfolk had the largest number of qualifying swimmers from any club in the county. The club finished the weekend in a fantastic sixth place, with City of Norwich finishing 19th and Gt Yarmouth in 24th.

Most West Norfolk swimmers qualified and competed in multiple events across a range of strokes. Notably Nathan Wells and Rachael Johnson qualified and swam in 11 events each, while Abigail Whiting and Oliver Kenny competed in eight each. The swimmers competed in a total of 92 events and had 28 finalists. All performed strongly, achieving a great many personal best times (pb), putting West Norfolk’s swimmers in strong positions for qualifying for the British Summer Championships later in the year.

Individually the West Norfolk swimmers’ performances are summarised below.

Rachael Johnson (15yrs) swam nine breaststroke, butterfly and backstroke events as well as the 400m and 200m individual medleys (IM). She finished in eighth place in the final of the 200 IM. She achieved pb’s in 50, 100 and 200 fly, 50 and 200 breast, 50, 100 and 200 back, and 200 IM.

Jenn Read (15yrs) competed in the 200m butterfly (pb) and 400m IM.

Rosie Muspratt (15yrs) swam and achieved pb’s in the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke races and the 200m butterfly.

Nathan Wells (17 & over) raced in 11 events. He took golds in the 1500m freestyle, and the 400m IM, silvers in the 400m freestyle and the 200m IM, and bronze in the 100m backstroke (pb). He was also a finalist in the 50m backstroke (pb), and 200m freestyle. He achieved three other pb’s in the 100m breast, back and freestyle.

Ben Pogson (17 & over) swam 50m, 100m (pb) and 200m (pb) backstroke and 100m (pb) freestyle.

Oliver Kenny (17 & over) swam the 50m and 200m backstroke (pb), 50m and 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke (pb) and 200m IM (pb). Oliver will be representing Great Britain in the DeafLympics in Turkey this July.

Kiera Frosdick (15yrs) swam the 50m freestyle (pb) and butterfly events, as well as heats and finals in four other events. She took gold in the 50m breaststroke (pb), silver in 100m breaststroke, and fourth place in the 200m breaststroke (pb) and 200m IM (pb) events. She posted a pb time in the 200m IM.

Abigail Whiting (17 & over), who is the club’s senior girls captain for this season, swam in seven events, the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m and 100m fly. She swam in two finals, taking eighth place in both the 200m and 400m free.

West Norfolk SC head coach Sarah Vanderloo said: “The dedication and commitment to training from swimmers throughout the year has resulted in the fantastic performances at the youth regionals. We have a fabulous team spirit within ‘The Purple Army’ which extends across the squads, some of whom have achieved great things in this competition.”

Additional results: Oliver Harris (16yrs) pbs in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke; Alex Florance (17 & over) breaststroke 50m, 100m and 200m events, all pb’s; Luke Bryan (17 & over) 5th 1500m freestyle (pb), and competed in 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, the 400m freestyle, finalist in the 400m IM (pb) and 200m butterfly (pb); Natalie Coogans (17 & over) 50m, 7th in the final of 100m, bronze in 200m breaststroke; Oliver Newton (17 & over) 50m butterfly (pb), 8th in the fly final 100m (pb); Jo Wells (17 & over) 50m (pb), 100m and 200m (pb) butterfly, 200m (pb) and 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke (pb), 200m (pb) and 400m (pb) IM; Lara Grace Mount (15yrs) swam pb in all events, the 50m butterfly and backstroke, 6th in finals of 100m and 200m backstroke; Molly Lee (16yrs) gold pb in 100m breaststroke and silver in 50m breaststroke; Roxanne Uys (17 & over) 50m backstroke, bronze with pb times in 50m and 100m breaststroke; Morgan Coates (15yrs) 50m freestyle, backstroke (pb) and fly (pb) events; Bryony Pack (16yrs) 4th in final of 50m and silver in 100m butterfly, both pbs; Ryan Sykes (17 & over) 50m breaststroke.

Additionally, a medley relay team comprising Lara Grace Mount (backstroke), Keira Frosdick (breaststroke), Lucie Peck (butterfly) and Morgan Coates (freestyle) raced the 400m event for the 14–16 year old age group and finished in a very respectable fifth place.

The equivalent competition for those swimmers aged 14 or under (as of December 31) takes place at The Sportspark in Norwich over the bank holiday weekend at the end of May. This event provides the final opportunity to achieve or improve on qualification times ahead of the upcoming British Summer Championships at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield in July and August.

For more information please visit www.westnorfolksc.co.uk