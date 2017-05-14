King’s Lynn West Norfolk U16s remain undefeated to lift county cup

West Norfolk U16s came back from their successful tour, completing one final job at Holt, on Big Rugby Weekend, by winning the Norfolk Cup to cap an unbeaten season.

Initially North Walsham seemed to be the opponents but Wymondham appealed the mistake they had made with their paperwork and got re-instated. West Norfolk had comprehensively beaten Wymondham, for the first time ever, in the early rounds .

WN U16's Jack Trundley with his LAMBS (Independent School Boys National Team) U16 Player of the Season award.

Jack Trundley, West Norfolk’s captain, had recently been awarded England Lambs U16 player of the year and his leadership of this talented side would be paramount in front of an impressive crowd.

Dawson Hunter and Morgan Smith both turned over Wymondham ball early on.

With West starting to become frustrated and anxious at all their early possession and no score, a chip through and hard chase saw Oliver Spurrier pick up and dive over to score; Spurrier added the conversion.

West lost concentration, missed a couple of tackles and Wymondham’s flying winger scored in the corner.

The try was compounded by an injury to influential back rower Connor Clarke and West brought Ben Palmer onto the wing and switched Connor Warrington into the back row. Both went on to have monumental games.

Huge forward runs from Bob Lankfer and Josh Wilson set up a ruck 30 yards out. A brilliantly worked backs move saw Henry Hoyles put George Lemon, scything through a huge hole, in to score and Trundley converted. A scrum saw Tom Hitchcock at fly-half step and power through a half tackle, two phases later the ball was put through the hands and Tom Collie touched down out wide. The half ended and West were 19–5 up.

Wymondham regrouped at half-time and powered over, but again the conversion was missed. Hard-working forwards Jack Clingo, Hunter and Liam McCallum all made inroads. A ball won against the head by McCallum and Hitchcock burst through to score, another conversion added.

Only last ditch tackling, chiefly from Warrington and Palmer, protected the line.

Hitchcock made a break, Trundley took it on, cut back inside, an offload and an excellent pass from Collie put Lemon free, who raced 50 metres to score under the posts with Trundley converting. A yellow card for a line out infringement and West used the extra man with Hoyles and Lankfer making good ground and Lemon scoring his third. Trundley added the conversion, 40-10.

Restored to 15, Wymondham rung some changes, and scored 10 points. Another break was stopped with a yellow card-inducing high tackle. Down to 14, five minutes to go, and Wymondham made it 40–27. West brought on Lewis Rudd, Angus Williams, Alex Warrington, Liam Garrod and Ed Dew to see the final minutes out and deservedly become champions of Norfolk.