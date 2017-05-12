King’s Lynn West para athletes strike Eastern golden double

Three para athletes from West Norfolk Athletic Club set off to Chelmsford on Saturday to compete in the Eastern Regional Disability Championships.

Cameron Ross (T20 senior men) began the day with a fine long jump of 4m 24 for a silver medal and a season’s best.

He continued his form in 100m sprint heats to qualify for the final in which he ran a season’s best time of 13.84secs for a bronze medal. The sun appeared removing somewhat chilly starting conditions as he completed his day with another seasonal best in the 200m in a time of 28.4secs for fourth place.

Wesley Houghton (T11 senior men) ran a superb 100m sprint with his guide runner Aaron Raine in 13.44sec and the 200m in 28.36sec to secure gold medals in both events.

Lily Edwards (T20 Under 16) began her medal haul with a gold in the shot putt throwing a distance of 3m48. She then ran a personal best time of 20.39sec in the 100m sprint for a silver medal. This was followed by a second gold of the day in the long jump with 2m12, another PB, bringing her total medal haul to three.

The WNAC para athletes are now looking to more success at the Norfolk IPC County Championships at Norwich tomorrow and the Special Olympics event in conjunction with the second day of the County Champs on Sunday.

l On a cold Wednesday evening the West Norfolk AC veteran athletes travelled to the opening EMAC meeting at St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

The Men’s team battled hard to finish fifth out of seven very competitive teams by attempting to cover the maximum events possible.

John Greenhalgh epitomised this in the M50 category taking part in four consecutive events. Greenhalgh was fifth in the hammer, 3000m and shot, and left his best result of fourth in the 400m to last. Robert Vincent covered other events in the M50 where he came sixth in the 1km Walk, fourth in the 100m and third in the long jump.

WNAC stalwart Ian Reeve was the only M60 point scorer but the team didn’t suffer for this. Reeve won the Shot with a throw of 8.29m, won the long jump with 4.41m, came second in the 100m (14.3s) and third in the shot.

In the M35 category the consistent throwing of Allan Williams gained valuable points with second in the hammer (19.93m) and the shot (8.16m). Lee Tunmore stepped up in the 1km walk to take fourth and was sixth in the 400m. Jim Collings was fifth in the 100m, Neil Watson fifth in the 3000m and Adam Dewdney was sixth in the long jump. The Mens 4x100m relay team of Vincent, Tunmore, Dewdney and Reeve came fourth.

The Women’s team was depleted with injuries which meant that with only two competitors they were pleased to finish sixth out of the seven teams competing.

Louise Rice competed in the 100m and was pleased to finish third in a time of 15.6 seconds. Katrina Wasteney, still recovering from injuries, scored the remaining points with second in the 1km walk, and fourths in the hammer, shot and 3000m.