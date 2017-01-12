King’s Lynn Williams athlete duo’s Sportshall quadruple of county titles West Norfolk

On Saturday at UEA Sportspark, Norwich, 15 West Norfolk AC juniors took part in the Norfolk Sportshall County Championships and returned with a plethora of titles, medals, final appearances and PBs.

Two athletes managed to complete a fantastic quadruple of county titles.

Charlie Williams in the Under-15 Boys section won gold for the Long Jump (2.69m), Triple Jump (8.45m), 4 Lap (44.70) and the Shot (12.25m). Joe Williams in the U13 Boys remained unbeaten all season to win gold for the Long (2.26m) and Triple Jump (6.64m), 2 Lap (22.80) and 4 Lap (49.40).

WNAC performed clean sweeps in both U15 Boys jumps. Haydn Buffham took silver in the Long with 2.40m and bronze in the Triple (7.28m). Alfie Williams took silver in the Triple with 7.44m and bronze in the Long (2.35m). Williams also won silver in the Shot (11.16m) and bronze in the 4 Lap (48.20). Buffham added bronze in the 2 Lap (22.80) and fourth in the Speed Bounce (72).

Ryan Wood in the U11 Boys joined his older teammates to become county champion at Speed Bounce (53), bagged bronze for the Vertical Jump (40cm) and also made the finals for both the 2 & 4 Lap finishing sixth on both occasions. George Davies made the final of the 2 Lap Hurdles to finish sixth plus a PB in the Chest Push (6.25m), 5th. Charlie Tunmore came an agonising 4th in the Speed Bounce (46) with another PB for his best performance, and Thomas O’Neill had creditable finishes of 5th in Vertical Jump and 6th in Speed Bounce.

Holly Lawrence had a fantastic U11 Girls championships, picking up silver in the Speed Bounce (51) and bronze in the 4 Lap (55.40).

She also made the final of the 2 Lap finishing 4th as well as 5th in the Long Jump.

Charlotte Beck bagged bronze in the Turbo Javelin (9.25m) in a new discipline. Jessica Milne produced a PB in her best performance to finish 6th in the Long Jump.

Amber Scott in the U13 Girls won bronze medals in the 2 Lap (24.30) and Triple Jump (6.22m).

Other PBs: Millie Bastian in 6 Lap & Long Jump, 7th & 8th respectively; Poppy Tunmore in 4 Lap, 8th; Abby Watson equal-PB in Speed Bounce, 9th.