King’s Lynn youngsters bag two tournament wins

Under-17 roller hockey players from Lynn recorded two victories in their second tournament of the season.

Lynn took on teams from Peterborough B and Peterborough A and Soham at the Bushfields Sports Centre.

The whole team played well during an unusually warm October day.

They showed great determination and grit with captain Harvey Dugdale leading by example, while goalkeeper Josh Roberts had an outstanding afternoon between the posts.

Lynn opened with a 5-1 defeat against Soham where Joseph Hawes was on target following an excellent passing move.

The second game against Peterborough B was end-to-end with both teams attacking and defending with great skill.

Lynn registered three great goals through Finley Griffin (2) and Ethan Shread to triumph by the odd goal in five.

The final match against Peterborough A was another entertaining game with both teams playing well and giving it their all.

Full of confidence from their previous win, Lynn took control of the game with some amazing passing and defending which resulted in a brace for Griffin and a goal for Dugdale.

Josh Roberts was in fine form in goal with a great penalty save, as well as keeping Peterborough at bay with three saves from long range.

Thank go to MKM Building Supplies Ltd for their continued support.