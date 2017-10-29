King’s Lynn youngsters claim three wins out of four

Under-13 roller hockey players from Lynn picked up three wins from four games at their first tournament of the season at Alive Lynnsport.

Lynn’s only defeat of the day came in their opening fixture against Cottenham where Alfie Poppy and Ria Griffin registered during a 6-2 defeat.

The team bounced straight back in their next outing as they recorded a 5-4 victory over Soham with Poppy (4) and Griffin both on target again.

The goals continued to flow against Peterborough where goalkeeper Imogen Senter was in fine form between the posts with a number of excellent saves.

This time it was Griffin’s turn to score four goals with Billy Davey and Poppy also finding the back of the net in a 6-4 success.

Lynn saved their biggest victory of the day until last when ECU Gold found themselves on the wrong end of an 11-1 scoreline.

Poppy (6), Griffin (3) and Davey (2) all scored in a one-sided affair

The team thank Josh Taylor for coaching, Janis Baker, Jo Bayes and all of the timekeepers, Andy Robinson for being referee and to Sharp Laser for their generous sponsorship of the new team kits.