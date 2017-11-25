Kit claims a trio of top-three places for Ryston Runners

Ryston Runners finished the Norfolk Sportshall season with the under-13 boys’ A team coming away with third place for the series.

The successful team consisted of David MacQueen, Kieran Bell, Kit Howlett, Liam Clare and Ryan Wood.

Howlett finished in the top-three in three events, with second places in the speedbounce and six-lap, and third spot in the four-lap.

Clare was second in vertical jump and MacQueen second in the triple jump.

Bell collected a trio of fourth-place finishes in the two-lap, six-lap and long jump, while Wood’s best individual performance was sixth in the speedbounce, as well as running a brilliant leg in the obstacle relay, taking the team from third to first.

Clare and MacQueen finished second in the eight-lap paarlauf, and the team ultimately finished second in obstacle relay and third in the 4 x 2.

Miles Hovell and Thomas Matthews made up the under-13 boys’ B team, who finished fifth overall.

Matthews’ best performance came in the triple jump with ninth and Hovell’s best was tenth in the four-lap.

In the under-13 girls, Lucy Oakley finished fourth in the shot, and seventh in the paarlauf with Lily-May Collison.

The team finished sixth in the series overall.

In the under-11 age groups, Riley Bell was second in the two-lap.

He also teamed up with Louie Copeland to finish fourth in the six-lap paarlauf.

For the girls, Freya Knight was sixth in the two-lap hurdles and Ella Matthews was tenth in the vertical jump.

Throughout the series the boys finished in seventh place overall.

Well done to all of the youngsters who represented the club throughout the series.