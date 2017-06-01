Kiwi Gregory settles in as Downham go top of league

Downham Town went top of the Norfolk Alliance after being asked to bat first at Garboldisham on Saturday.

Downham set a platform to build on from the start with J. Gould (24) and New Zealander Harrison Gregory (28) on debut playing patiently as the opposition bowlers bowled well.

At 83 for 4 off 30 overs the innings needed some impetus and that’s exactly what Addam Todd gave it, making 46 in no time at all, before being caught at mid-wicket going for his 50.

At the other end Pat Yates was playing well, ending the innings 58 not out, supported well by the lower order towards the end. Downham finished their innings on 237 for 8.

Downham knew they needed to bowl well from the start but too many extras and four balls were bowled. The Garboldisham overseas player batted well for before falling to the bowling of Gregory who took 4 for 33, showing he’s very much worth the wait.

A partnership of 81 for the fourth wicket looked to have turned the game in the home side’s favour; however when Hogg holed out for 44 off the bowling of Chris Sharp, Downham were back in with a chance.

Some sharp work from keeper Rob King catching the ball as it rebounded off the batsman’s foot saw it turn Downham’s way. Wickets kept falling, Ian Harrison taking two vital wickets and although Downham thought they might rue a couple of dropped catches, it went to the last over with Garboldisham needing 11 to win with two wickets in hand.

Addam Todd handled the pressure brilliantly and bowled Cash on the final ball of the game as Downham won by three runs to move top.

Garboldisham overtook Downham at the top with an extra game on Monday.

Downham host bottom club Sprowston tomorrow.

Shire Foods MoM – Harrison Gregory.

Division One

Stow finally got a win away at Lowestoft as the bowlers set up a convincing victory at the Denes Oval.

Denny, Stow’s new captain replacing the injured Esse, lost the toss and Lowestoft elected to bat on a good looking wicket in fine conditions.

Ward set the tone removing Savoury with the fourth ball of the first over, well caught by J Cook. Richmond (1-16) at the other end kept the pressure on as he removed Garrod, taking the outside edge with G Cook doing the rest behind the stumps.

The pressure from their consistent line and length told as Guy tried to take a quick single to Davey at mid off but a direct hit sent him on his way.

Ward had Bryce caught easily at first slip by Thomson and Lowestoft were 27-4. Richmond was replaced by J Cook who kept the pressure on the batsmen. Ward finished with 2-12 from his 10 overs. Lowestoft slowly rebuilt their innings but never scored at a worrying rate.

With the score on 61 Morgan bowled his first over of the innings and removed McAvoy, G Cook again taking the catch. On 96 Brassett had Mitchell caught and bowled for 38. The innings then finished quickly as Brassett (3-29) removed George LBW and then produced a fantastic delivery to bowl Neasmith who left a ball that turned to hit off stump.

Morgan (3-15 off 9 overs) finished the innings with two in two balls as Lowestoft were bowled out for 115 inside 42 overs.

In reply after an early boundary for Thomson he soon departed after he loosely hung his bat out to a wide delivery by Bryce and was caught at first slip. Denny and opener Cook then punished any loose deliveries.

Cook was challenged by Bryce with some short deliveries resulting in some unorthodox shots but Cook stayed firm. As Stow passed 50 the attacking shots saw both batsmen hitting maximums as the game quickly ended.

Cook got to a well made 54 and Denny remained unbeaten on 45 as Stow won by nine wickets inside 22 overs to claim all 25 points.

Anglia Car Auctions MoM: George Cook.

Scores, Premier Division

Acle 63-10 (22.1 overs) 5pts lost to Fakenham 187-10 (46.5 overs) 23pts by 124 runs.

Sprowston 176 all out (44.3 ov; Coote 1-20, Mark Skipper 1-33, Michael Annakin 3-38, Harry Lankfer 2-29, Joshua Ring 1-32, Jack Major 2-18) 5pts lost to North Runcton 307-5 (50 ov; Dean Robinson not out 143, Benjamin Coote 89) 25pts by 131 runs.

Runcton’s Dean Robinson carried his bat through the visitors’ 50-over innings.

Division Two

Bradenham 193 all out (40.1; Mark Eagle 2-35, J Payne 2-29, Maurice Dye 1-26, David Annakin 3-41, Jack Coggles 1-14 ) 7pts lost to Swaffham 194-7 (37.1; Eagle 26, Jasper Payne 62, Alexander Payne no 47, Tom Puckey 24) 24pts by 3 wickets.

Downham Town 2nds 148-6 (34.2; Sam Sharp 26, Dom Corbett 15, Jason Porter 11, Ian Simmonds 36, Andrew Arndt not out 34) 22pts beat Great Witchingham 2nds 144 all out (43.2; John Williams 3-25, Niel Wynn 3-16) 5pts by 4 wickets.

Division Three

Fakenham 2nds 256-6 (45; Harrison Futter 66, Harry Bammant 143) 21pts beat Old Buckenham 2nds 188-3 (45; Jonathan Speedman 9-5-13-1, Peter Matthews 1-22) 7pts.

North Runcton 2nds 67-10 (29) 1pts lost to Great Melton 68-3 (23) 24pts by 7 wickets.

Division Four

Bircham 180-5 (39.2; Will Pillinger 13, Liam Crompton 46, Robert Preston 40, Paul Lough no 25) 23pts beat Hethersett & Tas-Valley 2nds 177-9 (45; Lough 1-27, Aaron Howell 3-26, Shaun Fisher 1-21, Liam Crompton 2-24) 6pts by 5 wickets.

Stow 2nds 237-6 (45; Mike Broad 52, Matthew Blowers 15, Martin Saddleton 47, Edward Landymore 80, Jamie White no 25) 8pts lost to Hardingham 256-7 (45; Kieran Knott 3-58, Simon Cooke 3-33) 23pts by 19 runs.

Division Five

Hockwold 84-0 (11; Anthony Ruddick 22no, Joel Gilmour 52no) 25pts beat Bradenham 2nd XI 80 all out (27.3; Matthew Allsop 1-12, Jonathan Storey 1-11, Simon Groom 1-12, Roy Bland 5.3-1-19-6) 0pts by 5 wickets.

Snettisham 321-5 (45; Ryan Twiddy 17, Jonathan Forder not out 176, Matt Herbert 71, Aaron Herbert 26) 25pts beat Swardeston CEYMS 131 all out (42.1; Kieran Herbert 3-21, Daniel Cook 2-18, Nathan Jeavons 1-7, Adam Daniels 1-34, Aaron Herbert 1-21, Damien Twiddy 2-8) 4pts by 190 runs.

Forder (176 off 127 balls with 21 fours and three sixes) and Herbert added 186 for the third wicket.

Division Six

Denver 62-1 (12.4; Paul Morton not out 30, Gurpal Singh 5, Harvey Wardle not out 25) 25pts beat Hales & Loddon 59 all out (22; Chris Rolfe 2-19, Dan Harper 1-20, Kevin Cornwell 4-1-12-4, Dan Cornwell 4-2-4-3) 0pts by 9 wickets.