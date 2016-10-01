Kuk Sool Won grading success at King’s Lynn

Twelve students continued their journey towards Black Belt by completing another grading at King’s Lynn Kuk Sool Won Martial Arts School.

Student can train up to five times a week so they can keep up with the martial arts skills needed to reach Black Belt.

All the instructors were very impressed with the skill shown by the students and all passed with flying colours.

