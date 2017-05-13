Kym picks up King’s Lynn YMCA badminton player of season award

The King’s Lynn YMCA Junior Badminton club finished the season by awarding its annual prizes to three deserving players.

In the first class 12 year-old Kym Hutchinson was presented with the Player of the Season award, based on her attendance, enthusiasm, and improvement in play over the season. In the same group Cody Woodcock, 7, from West Lynn Primary school won Most Exciting Newcomer.

In the teenage group the Most Improved Player over the season was Lucy Stanley, 15, for her improvement in standard over the season, and that she has now represented the senior ladies teams in the Ouse Valley League.

Janis and her volunteer helpers Gary Hellard and Annette Yallop, in conjunction with teenage helper Josh Roberts, chose the winners from the many deserving juniors.

Many of the YMCA juniors dominated the younger age group events at the recent West Norfolk Junior Badminton Championships, including Charlie Leverett, Poppy Peebles, Archie Mitchell, Alex Holford, Lucy Witting and Paige Roper. Also the teenage club winners at the championships were Luc Widdowson, Tilly Riches, Taylor Smith and Abigail Flannigan.

The club runs every Tuesday at King Edward VII Academy from September to the end of April. Janis then encourages some of the older juniors to stay onto the adult pay and play club that takes place straight after the junior sessions. This season Janis put a ladies B team in the Ouse Valley League to give some of the teenage girls some competitive experience.

The club starts back Tuesday, September 5, see Janis Baker’s website for more details: www.janisbaker.co.uk

Eastern Regional Disability Chanpionships.

Three para athletes from West Norfolk Athletics Club set off to Chelmsford on Saturday 6th May to compete in the Eastern Regional Disability Championships.

Cameron Ross (T20 senior men) started the day with a fine long jump of 4m 24 for a silver medal and a season best. He continued form in 100m sprint heats to qualify for the final in which he ran a season best time of 13.84sec. for a bronze medal. The sun appeared removing somewhat chilly starting conditions as he completed his day with another season best in the 200m in a time of 28.4sec. for 4th place.

Wesley Houghton (T11 senior men) ran a superb 100m sprint with his guide runner Aaron Raine in a time of 13.44sec. and the 200m in a time of 28.36sec. to secure gold medals in both events.

Lily Edwards (T20 Under 16) began her medal haul with a gold in the shot putt throwing a distance of 3m48. She then ran a personal best time of 20.39sec. in the 100m sprint for a silver medal. This was followed by a second gold of the day in the long jump with a jump of 2m12 another personal best bringing her total medal haul to three.

The West Norfolk para athletes have made a fantastic start to their season and are now looking to more success at the Norfolk IPC County Championships at Norwich on 13th May and the Special Olympics event in conjunction with the second day of the County champs on 14 May.