Ladies beat juniors in fine Middleton Hall golf competition

A fine competition was played between the Middleton Hall Golf Club Ladies and Juniors this year.
This resulted in a win for the Ladies.
Junior captain Ethan English presented the trophy to Ladies captain Eleanor Kelly.
