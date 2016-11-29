Lady golfers from King’s Lynn Golf Club celebrate title

Lady golfers from King’s Lynn Golf Club were presented with the Division One Trophy of the Norfolk League at the annual general meeeting of the Norfolk Ladies County Golf Association at Wensum Valley, in Norwich.

The ladies captain was presented with the trophy following the team’s fine achievement.

It was the first time the club had won the title since 1995. Lynn played teams from Royal Cromer, Royal Norwich, Sprowston Manor and Weston Park on a home and away basis throughout a busy campaign.

The ladies very proudly wore their rain jackets, which were kindly sponsored by Ring Associates of King’s Lynn.

Pictured are the winning Lynn team.

At the back, from left, are: Deborah Godfrey, Soon Letchford, Margaret Sutcliffe, Mary Wilson, Rosie Russell and Fan Brown.

Seated, from left, are: Anne Lawman, ladies president Pat Simpson, ladies captain Maggie Clarkson, vice-captain Sally Bettinson and Karen Freezer.

Missing from the picture were Sue Clarke and Judy Curtis.