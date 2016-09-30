Last-minute try ends King’s Lynn side West Norfolk hopes of victory

West Norfolk 13

Southwold 26

Laurence Few. MHllP2AaMB2UBWI4CTfR

A last-minute try saw off hopes of victory in their latest league fixture as West Norfolk were pipped at the post by Southwold.

Facing their toughest opponents of the campaign yet, West were confident of putting on a solid performance following their second half display against Ely the previous week. With the return of Monty Maule at inside centre and No.8 Laurence Few to the squad, West were able to field a formidable line up. Southwold arrived in good form, with two bonus point wins behind their much improved squad.

West got off to a reasonable start against the wind with some well worked phases of attacking possession. However, Southwold hit back with a try and penalty to take an early 8-0 lead. An second penalty then extended the score to 11-0.

West responded with some positive surges into Southwold territory thanks to the likes of Joe Butt, Will Knox and David Harrison, resulting in a powerful burst over by Monty Maule. The conversion by Mike Hogan cut the deficit by 11-7 at the interval.

With Southwold having a slight upper hand in the set pieces, despite some fierce resistance from West’s young side, the visitors crossed over for the line to make it 16-11.

The hosts put Southwold under immense pressure and were rewarded when Hogan slotted a sublime touchline penalty. With both teams defending and counter attacking well, they then exchanged penalties again to leave the scores at 19-13 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

With the clock ticking down West galvanised their efforts further and were looking good to make a breakthrough to turn the losing bonus point into a hard earned win. A quickly taken penalty saw the ball spun out wide with Maule breaking the line to offload to Harrison. Unfortunately, the ball was turned over and Southwold were able to counter and go over to deny West.

Tomorrow sees West make the journey to top of the table Wanstead.

Adrian Flux Man of the Match: Christian Newton-Walters.