Leah takes Top Girl in King’s Lynn swimmers’ success at Newmarket

It was a very successful weekend of competition for West Norfolk at the recent Newmarket Open Meet.

For Leah Wightman the weekend turned out superbly as she won race after race, smashing her personal bests (PB) and proving why she is one of the most talented of the club’s younger female swimmers.

Her achievements in so many races earned her a very well-deserved Top Girl award to add to her trophy shelf.

Astrid Hubbard was in excellent form as well, pushing Leah all the way in the race for Top Girl. Astrid had just returned from the week long swim camp in Greece, so would have been forgiven for staying home. Instead she took two gold medals, two silvers and five bronzes, along with several PBs in races of all distances.

Many other West Norfolk swimmers were in great form and reaping the benefits of hard work in their weekly training sessions, recording PBs at and enjoying their racing.

Ryan Sykes and Sarah Vanderloo split the coaching duties over the two days, encouraging great performances throughout. Jane Sharpe deserves special thanks for solo marshalling duties throughout the weekend, ensuring the swimmers were safe and ready to race at all times.

Full results can be found on the Newmarket Swimming Club website.