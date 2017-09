Bowls coaching at Alive Leisure Lynnsport starts on Thursday, October 5 from 2.30 to 4.30pm for adult beginners and for those wishing to improve their game and from 4.30 to 5.30pm for juniors.

Coaching is provided by two qualified Norfolk County coaches.

Bowls are provided or bring your own.

Flat soled footwear is required on the green.