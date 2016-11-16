Lincolnshire tennis star Jade Windley visits King’s Lynn Academy

King’s Lynn Academy has been set a task of delivering a sports festival for a local primary school, in just six weeks.

KLA joined the Sky Sports “Living for Sport Programme” earlier this year. The programme is a free initiative open to UK and Ireland secondary schools. It uses sports stars — and skills learnt through sport — to build confidence and develop life skills in students.

KLA’s project is to work with a group of Year 10 students who lack confidence, to plan, organise and deliver a sports festival to Howard Junior School, over a six week period.

Jade Windley, a British tennis player from Lincolnshire, has been assigned as the sporting coach for KLA. Windley has won three singles and 16 doubles titles on the International Tennis Federation tour in her career.

Her initial visit on Thursday provided an opportunity for Jade to meet the students and for KLA to find out more about the agenda.

Laura Tea, head of sports at KLA, is excited to see the programme develop and said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to see students develop their confidence and ambitions through sport. Jade has already made a positive impact in just one morning with our KLA students and Howard Junior School year five pupils.”

Jade Windley said: “The programme is a fantastic initiative because not only does it get lots of young people involved in sport, but also sets them on the right path to achieving their goals.”