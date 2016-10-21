Maciej heads King’s Lynn riders in Grimston, Gayton and Great Massingham 60-mile race

A challenging wet and blustery morning saw 50 riders tackle the King’s Lynn Cycling Club 60-mile Road Race circuit through Grimston, Gayton and Great Massingham.

The weather didn’t deter the riders from competing against the elements.

Riders left Race Headquarters at Holly Meadows School in Pott Row and were led out by National Escort Motorbike Group and seven support vehicles with a rolling road closure programme ahead of the peloton. This year the race went through and around the centre of Great Massingham where spectators enjoyed watching the riders tackle the course.

The winner of the race was Darren Cole of RPD Racing in 2.35.10; second Owen Geeson of Stowmarket and District CC in 2.35.22, third Simon Hazelby of Iceni Velo in 2.35.22. Sprint winners were Cole and Ben Keeley of Team Velovelocity/Risbygate Solicitors.

Race director Annie Thompson commented: “Thanks must go to all the valued support received from the King’s Lynn Club members; British Cycling Accredited Marshalls; Holly Meadows School in Vong Lane, Pott Row; the sponsors British Sugar, Frimstone Ltd, Sealskinz, Walkers Skoda, T.M Browne Ltd and West Norfolk Insurance Services Ltd; and many other supporters.

“Plus the support from the three villages of Grimston, Gayton and Great Massingham who turned out to cheer the riders. I feel privileged to be the race director again this year.

“The club received positive feedback from the riders in that the new course around Great Massingham was a good technical challenge and another, his favourite course ever.”

KLCC rider Maciej Malyszka came 11th; other Lynn riders finishing were Steven Neill and Lewis Fulljames.