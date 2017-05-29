Magic Mike records second fastest lap for Wisbech skaters at Gravesend

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters took two teams of five all the way to Gravesend Cyclopark to compete in Britain’s only sixhour endurance race of 2017.

The Junior team was headed up by Eve McInerney along with twin sister Lucy and fellow team members Warren Eve, Flynn McGurk and Dylan Taylor.

The Masters team consisted of team coaches Mike McInerney and Glen Brown and were joined by David Billington, Luke Frary and Graham Freear.

The event started off in a Le Mans style start, with one member from each competing team standing on one side of the track and then they had to run across to put their skates on and start their race.

The two Wisbech teams had decided on a single lap per skater passing a baton as they changed skater.

The mile-long silky smooth track proved a challenge for the skaters with a downhill slope leading to a sharp right hand corner then a steep uphill climb to finish the latter half of the lap.

The event saw good clean racing from all competitors with Wisbech finishing in third place for the Juniors and fourth for the Masters, completing a total of 248 laps for both teams combined.

During the race there was a 30 minute window where a fastest lap would be recorded. Mike McInerney completed his best lap in an impressive time of 2 minutes 13 seconds and recorded the second best time of the entire event to win a spot on the podium, narrowly missing out on the top spot by just two tenths of a second.

The team are due back at Tatem Park in Enfield on Sunday, June 4 for the next race of the outdoor season and their second visit to the track so far this year.