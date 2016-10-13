March boxer Steed riding high to reach national last 16

March ABC’s Joe Steed boxed in Harlow, after reaching the top 16 in the national championships, against Thomas Bennet from the famous Repton Boxing Club.

Joe, 18, after winning Eastern Counties championships, was going to prove that he can box the best welterweights in the country.

He boxed carefully in the first round and didn’t gain significant advantage over London’s champion. In the second round he gained dominance.

Coach Dave Cole said after the match: “We were going into the third round with an advantage.

“In the third round Joe made several mistakes. The bout was very close and the judges gave a split decision to Bennet.”

Next weekend Katie Edwards from March Boxing Club boxes in the quarter finals of the development championships against London Community Club’s Clarise Rouigier.

Dave Cole said : “If Joe has boxed slightly better in the last round he could get a decision”.