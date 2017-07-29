Mark chosen for King’s Lynn Cobra memorial martial arts award

Lynn Cobra Academy

Carly Gosnell Memorial Student Award

Carly tragically lost her life in a road traffic accident and each year this award commemorates her memory.

This year student Mark Norris has been chosen for the award. Lynn Cobra instructor Dell Mann said that Mark always gives 100 per cent in his training at the gym, passing all level exams with ‘A’ passes.

Carly’s parents said: “We are proud to present this trophy to Mark Norris this year in memory of our beautiful daughter Carly. We wish Mark every success for the future.”