Marshland High athletes do school proud at King’s Lynn

On Monday the Marshland High School Athletics Squad (years 7-10, boys and girls) set out to compete against the other schools in the district.

All the pupils performed extremely well with team managers Mr Paul Swinburn, Mrs Maria Beck and Mrs Adele Broda commenting upon how proud they were of all of them and what a great advert for the school they were, with impeccable and respectful behaviour from all.

There were also some blockbuster performances with no fewer than seven athletes being selected for the District team to go on and compete in the Norfolk games.

These are (and also pictured): Hannah Butlin (Discus) Lily Ward (Discus), Marcus Holt (Javelin), Izzy Downham (200m and High Jump) Tallulah Moxey (200m) Jack Seaman (Shot Put) and Kristers Skribans (High Jump).

The school and the PE department are very proud of all the students in a very large team from a small school.