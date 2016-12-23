Mason and Cooper secure King’s Lynn table tennis doubles

Lynn IBA Protect Table Tennis League

The Annual Xmas Doubles took place on Monday and once again had a very good turnout of 22 players from across the Premier League and Division One.

The players were all placed into a seeded order and had their partners picked for them, the top player being placed with the lowest player and so on.

This made some very good close exciting games.

The format was based over two groups, one with six teams and one with five, with the top two teams progressing to the Semi-Final and then the winners of that onto the Final.

All games were played up to 11 and the best of five ends.

The two groups were very close and the winners of the first group were eventually David Whitby/Mantas Sablevicius, with the runners-up Graham Rogerson/Jack Mason.

The second group was a lot tighter with three teams all tying at the top with three wins and one loss. Graham Rogerson waved his magic wand and after a countback on ends the eventual winners of the group were Mike Cooper/Trevor Mason and runners-up Danny Vertigan/Ray Drew.

The Semi-Finals see the winners of each group play the runners-up of the other group,

After two tense semis the two group winners saw themselves into the final. There Cooper/Mason beat Whitby/Sablevicius 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and would like to thank Chuck Hewitt for organising the event and Gary Hewitt and Rogerson for helping on the night.