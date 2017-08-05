Masterful Downham Market Ryston Runners trio take Worstead men’s team title

Ryston Runners AC sampled road race success over five miles and junior action.

The Worstead 5-miler, organised by North Norfolk Beach Runners, saw Ryston take 1st Men’s team, with a trio comprised totally of Master age athletes: Matt Pyatt (2nd overall /27:33), Nic Bensley (1st M45/ 29:06) and Darren Easter (4th M45 in with a 50-second PB time of 30:25).

MLNF Lily Teasdale

Martin Blackburn was 9th M60 in 38:33, Keith Morris ran 41:00 to place 21st in the M55 category, and Jeff Reed was 6th M65+ in 43:24.

l Sunday saw Ryston Juniors take part in the Eastern Young Athletics League at Ipswich, writes Gareth Hunt.

There were personal bests for Lily Teasdale in the Under-13 Girls 200m (34.1 seconds) and Jessica Boxall in the U17 Girls 300m (44.8 seconds). Lily also jumped well in Long Jump with 3.04m.

Thea Howlett came away with the win in the U17 Girls Triple Jump (10.02m), second in the 300m (43.7 seconds) and equalled her personal best in the 100m (13.3 seconds) to finish third.

Robert MacQueen also equalled his best in the Under-15 Boys 100m, running 12.2 seconds for third; he also finished third in the 200m (25.2 seconds).

Bea Honeybone had finished in top three in all three of her events in the U13 Girls, finishing second in the Long Jump (3.92m), third in the Shot (6.16m) and Javelin (23.30m).

Mia Moore was fourth in the U15 Girls 800m with a time of 2:41.0 minutes.

Saffron Teasdale threw 12.70m in the Discus.

Ryan Wood had a very good day in the U13s, sprinting and jumping close to his best in the 100m and Long Jump (15.0 seconds and 3.77m).

Kit Howlett and David MacQueen ran well in the 100m both in a time of 14.7 secs.

In the U15 Boys Joe McNulty finished second in the 200m B String with 29.4 secs.

The 5K distance was run over a two-lap course in the Las Villas area of Torre de la Horadada in eastern Spain, where Frances Rayner, in both her first race as a Ryston member and her first race abroad, took second spot in the Veteranas B category, despite running her slowest time for the distance, due to being unused to the evening heat.

Better acclimatised, Peter Duhig cleaned up in the Veteranos D group, finishing three minutes ahead of the second placed athlete in the category, with 23:37. Cath Duhig, despite racewalking the course, finished ahead of 20 runners, taking second in the Veteranas C category with 31:41.

Both Duhigs the following evening tackled the Mil Palmeras Cross Nocturna, organised by the same promoters, but over a mere 2700m. Pete again took his category in 11:21, while Cath was upgraded to first in her category, completing the two-lap course in 15:47.

Gaye Clarke and Paul Harrison have been competing in the European Masters Track & Field Championships in Aarhus, Denmark. Seasoned campaigner Gaye, whose preparations had been interrupted by a knee operation in the latter part of last year, fought her way to seventh place in the W55 Heptathlon, featuring two season’s bests. Paul, making his debut at this level of competition, placed 12th out of 20 in the M50 Triple Jump, achieving 10m 92 amid disruption by heavy rain.

[Photo shows Paul sheltering in the stands in a rain-induced break from competition]

were in action