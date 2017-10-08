Maximum man Hames hits form for league leaders Heacham

IBA LYNN LEAGUE

James Patterson collected a maximum of wins in match week three as early pacesetters Heacham maintained their slender lead at the top of the table.

Heacham claimed a tight 6-4 success at home to Avengers.

Arron Howell collected a brace in support and the pair also won the doubles together.

For Avengers, Richard Mussett had two good wins while both Phil Dorrington and Don Dixon triumphed against Vaughan Parker.

Wasps are also flying high with 34 points following a 7-3 victory over Wisbech Hawks.

Steve Goodale, Tomasz Simka and Steve Mason won a couple of matches each and Simka and Mason also combined for the doubles.

For Hawks, Craig Pack had two good wins and Steve Ely also chipped in with a win.

Pegg Scaffolding moved into third after a 9-1 demolition job on Wasps II.

Martin Skipper and Dale Parnell registered maximums while Igors Scekalevs gained Wasps II’s solitary point with a win over Peter Pegg.

Pegg won his other two matches and paired up with Skipper to take the doubles.

St James also had a great 9-1 win over Ambits.

Owen Turner and Chris Gay did the damage with both players recording maximums.

Howard Lupton had two good wins, only losing to Rob Rix, Lupton and Turner also won the doubles.

Wisbech Wizards defeated Exiles 8-2.

Brett Heppenstall and Alan Ashberry both gained maximums and Grant Brightey chipped in with a win over Lee Osler, Heppenstall and Ashberry also won the doubles.

For Exiles, both Jim Defty and Steve Barrett had wins over Brightey.

Runcton Holme continue to pull away at the top of Division One following a tidy 10-0 win over Spin Doctors.

The trio of Graham Warren, Steve Bailey and Dave Wearing all registered maximums.

Paul’s Driving School were 8-2 winners at home to Heacham. Jack Mason and Paul Barrett were unbeaten on the night and Trevor Mason also pitched in with a win.

For the opposition, Finley Hewson and Mick Ruffles both recorded wins, with the latter withdrawing through injury later in the game.

Blades entertained a new-look Hot Shots team and it was the visitors who walked away with a 7-3 win.

Alex Bragg, playing against his old team, bagged a maximum and received good support from Dave Nicholls and Keith Richardson with braces.

For the hosts, Max and Mike Smith both had a win apiece and also paired up to take the doubles.

Walton saw off Green Fingers 7-3. James Wu registered a maximum and received good support from Stefan Forth and Steve Kent.

Graham Keeley was the only visiting player to register wins before pairing up with Mike Cooper for the doubles.

HEACHAM LEAGUE

The second light-hearted, friendly match to encourage new table tennis players into the Heacham League took place at Heacham Public Hall.

BT Victory captain Steve Hales had two youngsters, Joe and Jack Woodhouse, in his team.

Their opponents, the Friendly Super Subs, saw Hunny’s Heroes captain Rob Yarrow joined by son Alfie and Debbie Peel.

Alongside the friendly match, Adrian’s Allstars defeated Ringstead Raiders 8-1 playing the new format of six doubles and three singles.

Allstars had two super subs, Charley Hammond and Eileen Needham, joining Mick Minns.

It was Steven Stafford who got the point for the Raiders with a win over Needham.

Hunny’s Heroes marched on with another big win 7-2 over Sedgeford Savages.

Once again it was Graham Keeley leading the way, winning his singles game and going unbeaten in his doubles.

He received good support from Rob and Tom Yarrow.

For the Savages, Ian Rix just edged out Tom Yarrow in five ends and their second point came from a doubles win for Rix and Kerry Smith over the Yarrow pairing.

Sedgeford Stars gained their second successive 8-1 win when Mike and Dan Witley were joined by super sub Malc Diggins to beat Spivs Specials. Stephen Jackson got the point for the Specials with a win over Dan Witley.