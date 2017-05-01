Mercedes Benz of King’s Lynn-sponsored Rural Community Games 2017 launches

A brand-new Community Games for all the West Norfolk villages to enter has been launched.

The Rural Community Games 2017, sponsored by Mercedes Benz of King’s Lynn, replaces the West Norfolk Village Games. It gives more villages the chance to try different sports, on different days, at different locations.

Every month over the summer period there will be a free event for villages to enter.

There will be five separate events: any village can enter a team for just one event or all five. At each event there will be a village winner and a runner-up. Both will receive medals. There is also an overall competition.

The first event will be archery on Sunday, May 14, 10am–2pm at Alive Lynnsport Barn. Teams will be a maximum of three adults and three children. The session will include a teach-in as well as competition so all abilities can enter.

Footgolf will take place at Tilney Sport, Tilney on Friday, June 16, 6pm-9pm. A maximum of three adults and three children.

If you get the Wimbledon bug, July’s event is tennis at Alive Lynnsport on Wednesday, July 19, 6pm-9pm. Teams will be mixed doubles and each village can enter a junior and adult team. Adult team are 16 years and over and junior teams are 8 to 15 years. An adult team can include one junior and one adult.

Wheelchair basketball will take place at Lynnsport on Friday, September 8, 6pm–9pm. Villages can enter a junior and adult team. Each team needs five players and must consist of a minimum of two females. You can have up to four substitutes.

Adult teams: 16 years and over; juniors are 12 to 16 years.

Badminton and table tennis will be held on Friday, October 13, at Terrington High School, Terrington St Clement from 6pm–9pm. For both events teams will be mixed doubles and each village can enter a junior and adult team. Adult teams: 16 years and over; juniors are 8 to 15 years. An adult team can include one junior and one adult.

Separate teams needed for each as they are on at the same time!

Village Games sports coordinator and vice-chairman of West Norfolk Community Sports Frances Rayner said: “After many years of the Village Games format it was agreed that a change was needed to freshen it up and to re-energise West Norfolk. This is a great opportunity to have some fun together as well as accessing a bit of friendly competition.

“If your village has a Village Games Sports Coordinator they would like to hear from you, but if not, then we want to encourage anyone from a village to come forward with a team.”

Adam Garford, Sports Development Officer and the joint event organiser said: “We are really excited to be working with Mercedes Benz of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Community Sports to deliver this new and exciting rural initiative.

“The range of activities on offer is fantastic and gives people from rural areas the opportunity to try a new sport or activity.

“We wanted to come away from the traditional sports and try something a little different to engage people who currently don’t take part in sport or want to try something new, so why not see if your village can hit the target and join us on the 14th May for our first event, Archery!”

For more details please visit the website: http://www.aliveleisure.co.uk/alive-sports-development