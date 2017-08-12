Middle Level dominates for King’s Lynn anglers at St Mary’s and Magdalen

Have your say

Another good week has been enjoyed by the anglers fishing the Middle Level at the bottom end between St Mary’s and Magdalen High Road.

Roach, skimmers, bream to 7lb, tench to 5lb, perch, and rudd have all shown in catches reported.

Pleasure anglers enjoyed a ‘fish a chuck’ during the last week.

Feeder has again been rewarding in finding the bream and skimmers when offering worm, caster, maggot and corn as a hook bait at half to three quarters across.

Pole anglers have reaped the rewards when fishing seed baits for the roach. Waggler anglers are also finding plenty of fish on maggot and caster.

Crooked Chimney-Pingles: Bream to 5lb, skimmers to 2lb and roach have shown on the tip and pole.

Visiting match King of the Fens was won with a net of 51lb 4oz. No names have been reported.

Ten Mile Bank: Only a couple of spots are showing any catches, the Chapel and Browns Farm have been the only areas where anglers have found the odd fish feeding.

Both areas have been showing skimmers and roach on the pole and tip.

Cut Off Channel at Fordham: Roach, rudd and the odd tench have been showing on tip and pole.

Tottenhill: Carp and bream continue to feed strongly.

A catch of 19 bream to 5lb 4oz and seven carp to 9lb 8oz have been reported in a midweek session. Carp to 15lb 11 have shown to carp tactics, corn pellet and meat have been the more rewarding baits on both the tip and pole.

Roach and perch have also shown when targeted with maggot.

Springside continues to be fishing extremely well with carp to 15lb 8oz showing to meat baits being offered on carp style tactics.

Tench to 5lb have been showing to corn on the method feeder.

Quality silver fish catches reported continuously to anglers targeting them on the pole, whip and waggler.

Bear Lake: Multiple catches are being recorded daily, carp to 17lb have been showing on the method feeder when offering corn or pellet, average carp to 8lb showing.

KLAA National Fishing Day will be held on Bear Lake at Shepherd’s Port on Sunday, August 20, 10am-4pm.

All tackle will be supplied, bait and coaching is free. All anglers old and new, past and present, are welcome.

To book a place contact Ash Brown on 07876491748 or Rod Hicks 07780900262.

Queen’s Lake: Bream to 7lb continue to feed strongly on the tip when using conventional bream style tactics.

The waggler has also been very productive with quality catches reported, pellet, maggot and worm being the more preferred baits. The shorter line has also been very rewarding with skimmers to 2lb.

Roach and rudd to 12oz show on the pole, whip and waggler close in when offering maggot and caster.

Shepherd’s Lake: Bream to 6lb showing on bream tactics, carp to 13lb, showing to conventional carp style tactics when offering boillies.

Skimmers to 1lb 10oz have also been showing on the bream baits being offered.

Roach, rudd and skimmers are also showing on the pole, whip and waggler when offering maggot or caster.

Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery, Sunday, Kingfisher Lake: 1 Alan Owen – peg 19, 87lb, carp in the margins on meat; 2 Marek Wadas – peg 32, 78lb 12oz, method feeder and meat in margins; 3 Colin Begbie – peg 28, 74lb 8oz, long pole pellet and corn on edge.

Fenmen match anglers Round 7 at Gedney Hill, Match Lake: 1 Tom Cockle 76lb 3oz long pole and method feeder; 2 Peter Daws 68lb 8oz short pole and feeder; 3 Paul Locke 56lb 14oz method feeder.