Middleton Carpet Bowls Club hold annual awards

Middleton Carpet Bowls Club held its annual awards for singles and pairs champions.

Throughout the year members meet on Tuesday evenings to play friendly matches with opponents randomly drawn.

Nigel Gray

Additionally, during November and December the members play knockout matches in singles and pairs.

The 2016 finals were played on the Tuesday before Christmas, when the members enjoyed a traditional social evening. The singles winner was Nigel Gray, who was presented with the Herbie Ogden Memorial Singles Trophy.

The pairs winners were Brian Roberts and John Sutcliffe, who were presented with the Herbie Ogden Memorial Pairs Trophy.

The trophies are in memory of Herbie Ogden, who was a founder member of Middleton Carpet Bowls Club and chairman for several years until his passing in 2012.

Middleton Carpet Bowls Club meets at the Village Hall on Tuesdays, 7pm to 9pm. Sessions are relaxed and friendly – new members are most welcome. Carpet bowls is also played at Cameo Cafe in the Village Hall on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.