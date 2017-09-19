Middleton golfers are up to the challenge

Middleton Hall Golf Club pro David Woolley and ladies captain Eleanor Kelly beat all-comers in the Pro Captain Challenge with a combined Stableford score of 64.

They presented the trophy to Truda Foster and Christine Howes who scored 61 points.

Kiem Byrne and Jayne Taylor finished close behind with 60 points.

Vanessa Heighton and Soo Khoo scored 23 points in total on the par-threes beating Marie Brewer and Megan Appelbeck on countback.

Pictured right, from left, are: Truda Foster, Christine Howes, Eleanor Kelly and David Woolley.